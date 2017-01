OKAY, LAST WEEK THE HILL REPORTED THAT TRUMP WAS GIVING UP HIS PERSONAL CELLPHONE.

Now there are reports that he’s keeping it. I don’t know which is true, but if Trump’s thinking of keeping his Android he should think again. I consider Android to be too insecure for my purposes. I’m pretty sure no OS is secure enough for a President, unless maybe it’s kept isolated in a quiet room and he goes there to use it. And probably not even then.