January 27, 2017

GOOD LORD: Featured Women’s March Speaker Once Kidnapped, Raped and Tortured Man to Death.

Convicted felon Donna Hylton, who once was a member of a group that kidnapped, raped and tortured an elderly man to the point of death, was a featured speaker at Saturday’s pro-abortion and anti-Trump Women’s March on Washington.

Yup, seriously.

As reported by The Daily Caller’s Peter Hasson on Thursday night: “Hylton, along with three men and three other women, kidnapped 62-year-old real-estate broker Thomas Vigliarolo and held him for ransom, before eventually killing him. As noted in a 1995 Psychology Today article, when asked about forcibly sodomizing the victim with a three foot steel pole, one of Hylton’s accomplices replied: ‘He was a homo anyway.'”

“I couldn’t believe this girl who was so intelligent and nice-looking could be so unemotional about what she was telling me she and her friends had done. They’d squeezed the victim’s testicles with a pair of pliers, beat him, burned him,” said New York City Detective William Spurling, speaking of Hylton.

The felon/feminist hero apparently attempted to collect ransom money for the man after he had passed.