January 27, 2017

THAT’S THE WAY THIS IS SUPPOSED TO WORK: Protesters, Breitbart editor have their say as UCCS plays host to free speech.

Protesters and alt-right British provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos had their say Thursday at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, as guaranteed by the First Amendment.

“No Trump, no KKK, no fascist U.S.A.,” protesters chanted.

“Build That Wall,” Yiannopoulos’ audience chanted back.

Yiannopoulos was in town to speak on “Why the Left Lost the Working Class,” as part of a college campus tour.

More than an hour before the event started, dozens of protesters from Colorado Springs Anti-fascists, Showing Up for Racial Justice and other groups faced off against a long line of ticket holders queuing up for the sold-out event at the Upper Lodge on the campus of the state university.