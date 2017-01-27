January 27, 2017

WELL, THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY, YOU KNOW: Diamond vise turns hydrogen into a metal, potentially ending 80-year quest.

That excitement swirled because by squeezing hydrogen to pressures well beyond those in the center of Earth, Silvera and his postdoc Ranga Dias had seen a hint that it had morphed into a solid metal, capable of conducting electricity. “If it’s true it would be fantastic,” says Reinhard Boehler, a physicist at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington, D.C. “This is something we as a community have been pushing to see for decades.”

The feat, reported online this week in Science, is more than an oddity. Solid metallic hydrogen is thought to be a superconductor, able to conduct electricity without resistance. It may even be metastable, meaning that like diamond, also formed at high pressures, the metallic hydrogen would maintain its state—and even its superconductivity—once brought back to room temperatures and pressures.