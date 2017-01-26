January 26, 2017

TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Women’s March Featured Speaker Who Kidnapped, Raped And Tortured A Man.

Hylton, along with three men and three other women, kidnapped 62-year-old real-estate broker Thomas Vigliarole and held him for ransom, before eventually killing him. As noted in a 1995 Psychology Today article, when asked about forcibly sodomizing the victim with a three foot steel pole, Hylton replied: “He was a homo anyway.”

Speaking about Hylton, New York City Detective William Spurling told Psychology Today: “I couldn’t believe this girl who was so intelligent and nice-looking could be so unemotional about what she was telling me she and her friends had done. They’d squeezed the victim’s testicles with a pair of pliers, beat him, burned him.”

According to that same article, Hylton delivered a ransom note to a friend of Vigliarole’s asking for more than $400,000, even though the victim was already dead by that point.