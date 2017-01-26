January 26, 2017

BECAUSE WHEN YOUR HEART IS FULL OF PATRIOTISM, THERE IS NO ROOM FOR PREJUDICE: A white Trump voter explains why he left a black waitress a $450 tip with an uplifting note.

Plus: “‘You automatically assume if someone supports Trump that they have ideas about you,’ she said, ‘but [the customer was] more embracing than even some of my more liberal friends, and there was a real authenticity in our exchange.’ . . . But she said the men left her with so much more. Their words were a reminder not to make assumptions. And that so many Americans want unity, regardless of their politics, and to not be afraid to connect with someone as human beings, she said.”

As a great man once said, “Whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots.”