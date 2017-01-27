January 27, 2017

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Paper Airplane Toss Could Land SC High School Student In Jail.

The South Strand News reports that the student, 17-year-old David Michael Elliott, was arrested January 10 by Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies and charged with third degree assault and battery. The teacher, Edward McIver, told deputies he had been struck in the eye by the errant paper airplane.

According to the incident report, McIver contacted the school resource officer to report he had been hit in the eye. He was “very upset” about the incident because he had recently had ocular surgery. The teacher said this was not the first incident with Elliott in the classroom, and “something needs to be done.” Deputy Paul Glover asked if McIver wanted to press charges. The teacher said if Elliot was in fact responsible, he did.

The resource officer then met with Elliott, who admitted to throwing the airplane, and said he had intended to hit McIver in the head, but not the eye. Elliot could not give a “logical reason” for throwing the airplane, and he was cited by resource officer Glover for third degree assault and battery.