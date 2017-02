IN THE MAIL: From Jeffrey Tarter, The First Hundred Days: How to Hit the Ground Running With a Brand-New Job.

Plus, today only at Amazon: Up to 40% off select Logitech PC accessories.

And, also today only: 14k White Gold Round Solitaire Diamond Engagement Ring, $229.99 (30% off).

Plus: Save Big on TurboTax.

And, of course, Fresh Lightning Deals, Updated Every Hour. Browse and save!