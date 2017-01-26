January 26, 2017

PERHAPS SARAH HOYT WILL LET ME BORROW HER SHOCKED FACE: U.S. Border Patrol Chief Morgan asked to leave the agency.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan, a former longtime Federal Bureau of Investigation agent, has left the agency, two sources familiar with his departure told Reuters on Thursday.

Morgan told employees on a phone call Thursday morning that he was not resigning but had been asked to leave by the Trump administration, said a Department of Homeland Security official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Morgan’s departure comes one day after President Donald Trump announced a broad plan to crack down on border security, including directing the construction of a wall along the border with Mexico.

The border patrol union, which endorsed Trump’s presidential campaign and applauded his executive order, had been critical of Morgan. The union criticized Morgan for supporting former President Barack Obama’s plans to safeguard certain undocumented immigrants from deportation.