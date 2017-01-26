January 26, 2017

CHANGE: Trump becomes schmoozer-in-chief.

Trump, a Washington outsider, is hoping to build the kinds of relationships that can lead to cooperation with Republicans and Democrats that would advance his agenda.

Lawmakers who felt shunned at worst or tolerated at best by former President Barack Obama are hopeful for the change.

“We’re a couple days in but it’s going to be way better than what we’ve had during the last eight years,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said in an interview. “He’s a builder and he wants to bring people together.”

Trump so far has appeared to relish joking around with lawmakers at informal and formal events, and he’ll take his effort on the road Thursday, when he will speak about his agenda in front of House and Senate Republicans’ joint retreat in Philadelphia.

But it’s unclear how far the new president’s charm offensive will get him.