January 26, 2017

21ST CENTURY HEADLINES: Oral Arguments to Begin in Minnesota Case of Mother Suing Her Transgender Child.

Anmarie Calgaro’s lawsuit alleges that healthcare providers treated her 17-year-old as an emancipated minor without her consent when the teen began receiving transgender medical and mental health services.

While the lawsuit centers largely on the state’s lack of a clearly defined legal process for emancipation, Calgaro’s unnamed teen daughter earlier told Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid attorneys that her mother had “made it known to him [sic] that she no longer wishes to have any contact with him,” according to court documents.

The resulting emancipation notice allowed the teen to make her own healthcare decisions. But, as it states in the complaint, Calgaro denies neglecting her child.

In a video of Calgaro’s press conference the day the lawsuit was filed, she began to tear up while talking about the “shock” she felt upon discovering that her child was receiving gender-affirming medical treatment without her parental consent.