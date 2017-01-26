January 26, 2017

THE HORROR… THE HORROR: ‘Apocalypse Now’ Video Game in Works From Francis Ford Coppola.

“Forty years ago, I set out to make a personal art picture that could hopefully influence generations of viewers for years to come,” Coppola said in a statement. “Today, I’m joined by new daredevils, a team who want to make an interactive version of ‘Apocalypse Now,’ where you are Captain Benjamin Willard amidst the harsh backdrop of the Vietnam War.” The RPG version of “Apocalypse Now” aims to blend a cinematic narrative with role-playing game mechanics. Players will take on the role of Captain Willard, on a secret mission to assassinate the renegade Colonel Kurtz.

Given the talent involved, hopes would be high for this game — but for the Social Justice Warriors infesting the gaming industry.

Or perhaps Coppola has enough cross-industry credibility to get the game that he wants.