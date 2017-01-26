January 26, 2017

SAMIZDAT:

President Trump faces two problems, probably intractable, in his efforts to control communications from Federal agencies.

The first is, it can’t be done. The second is, he’ll make “heroes” out of these “rogues” who resist.

UPDATE (From Glenn): Trump is a genius with mass media, but it’s not clear that he’s as expert at dealing with this stuff. But the Army-of-Davids response to this Army-of-Davids behavior wouldn’t come from Trump, but from Trump fans, who might set up fake “Rogue” sites pumping out nonsense, or something like that. There are a lot of Trump fans out there on social media. . . .