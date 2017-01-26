January 26, 2017

ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS THE NARRATIVE: Facebook Updates ‘Trending’ Feature To Fight Fake News, Removes Personalized Topics.

Facebook’s trending topics software will now only feature topics that have been covered by a significant crowd of trustworthy publishers starting Wednesday, Jan. 25, a transition that’ll diminish fake news stories by virtue of prioritizing information sources that have been around longer.

Moreover, trending topics will no longer be a personalized array with respect to individual Facebook users but will instead be a wide coterie of different topics so as to puncture the proverbial bubble — and by extension, the echo chamber that perpetuates isolated views — and expose Facebook users’s different areas of interest.