January 26, 2017

“EXTREMIST” Teenage extremist convicted of stabbing German officer.

The Celle state court said the girl, identified only as Safia S. under German privacy regulations, was sentenced to six years in prison, the dpa news agency reported Thursday.

The German-Moroccan dual citizen traveled to Istanbul a year ago hoping to reach Syria but was brought back by her mother — but not before prosecutors say IS members tasked her with conducting an “act of martyrdom” in Germany.

She stabbed the police officer with a kitchen knife in Hannover’s main train station last February.