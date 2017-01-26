January 26, 2017
SAYONARA? Salon Media near deal to sell big stake to activist hedge fund.
It won’t take much cash for Spear Point to buy a controlling stake in Salon. The 22-year-old digital publishing enterprise, which has been plagued by high-level turnover on the executive and editorial side — as well as declining revenue — has a market capitalization of only $6.1 million and a stock price of 8 cents a share.
At its IPO in 1999, its stock was $10.50 a share with a market cap of $105 million.
Spear Point has been quietly snapping up Salon Media Group shares in recent weeks, sources said.
