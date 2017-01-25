January 25, 2017

LABOUR’S LOVE LOST: Britain’s Populist UKIP Party on Track to Pull Off a Major Upset in Labour Stronghold.

The future is looking bright for Britain’s populist and patriotic U.K. Independence Party. According to a new poll, the party’s new leader — Paul Nuttall — is on track to win the by-election in Stoke Central on February 23. That’s significant because Stoke is one of Britain’s most important Labour strongholds. If the socialists lose their parliamentary seat to UKIP, it’s a sure sign that a populist revolution is coming in the next national elections.