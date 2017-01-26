January 26, 2017

NEWLY DISCOVERED HORMONE MAY BOOST LIBIDO: “Good news for guys struggling with low sex drive: Injections of a hormone called kisspeptin may jumpstart your lagging libido, scientists from the U.K. say. The researchers discovered that injecting the newly-discovered, naturally-occurring hormone stimulated areas of the brain typically activated by sexual arousal and romance. Research is still preliminary, but it’s possible the findings may one day be used to treat men with psychological sexual problems—commonly occurring in those struggling with infertility.”