January 25, 2017

YOU HAVE TO PASS IT BEFORE YOU CAN… OH: Schumer ripped Obamacare replacement before he read it.

Two GOP senators say Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has dismissed their Obamacare replacement bill before he ever had a chance to read it.

Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said on CNN Tuesday that Schumer’s criticism of their plan to turn over healthcare policy to the states shows that the minority leader is making a partisan stand instead of trying to find a solution.

“He’s trying to keep his party in line, he’s trying to enforce partisanship,” Cassidy said. “We’re not about partisanship.”