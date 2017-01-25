January 25, 2017

REFLECTIONS OF PATCO: National park’s Twitter feed posts climate data in apparent defiance of Trump administration order.

The official Twitter account of South Dakota’s Badlands National Park posted climate data Tuesday in apparent defiance of a Trump administration order temporarily prohibiting such messages.

The posts carried the hashtag “Climate” and were soon deleted.

The Associated Press reported over the weekend that staff employees at the Interior Department were temporarily ordered to stop making posts to its Twitter account after the official account of the National Park Service retweeted a pair of photos that compared those gathered for Trump’s inauguration with the much larger crowd that attended Obama’s swearing-in.

Emails sent to staff at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and reviewed by The Associated Press also detailed specific prohibitions banning press releases, blog updates or posts to the agency’s social media accounts.

“Not the most inspiring time at EPA right now but we’re fighters,” an anonymous EPA staffer told Fox News.