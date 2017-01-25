January 25, 2017

JAMES LILEKS: “I’M NOT ONE OF THOSE PEOPLE WHO THINK WE ARE LIVING IN 1934, BUT I’LL LET YOU KNOW WHEN I CHANGE MY MIND:”

I’ve been looking at a lot of WW1 American magazines lately, and it makes me realize that the pre-20s period of the American 20th century is almost terra incognita to me. As it is to most, probably. Does it matter? Shouldn’t history really start in 1929, or 1934? Perhaps, but you can make the case that if there wasn’t a Gavrilo Princip, there wouldn’t have been Hitler. And Princips are much more numerous. Princips in any society are as common as coins.

Funny how “Progressive” historians have memory holed America in the 1910s pretty much right out of history. I wonder why that is?