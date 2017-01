SO AFTER MY IN-HOME COMPARISON between the Azio Mechanical Keyboard and the Unicomp Mechanical Keyboard, I took the Azio into the office and plugged it in to replace the Apple Magic keyboard that came with my iMac there. The Unicomp gets the edge for feel, but I spent a fair amount of time on the Azio today and it’s really excellent. Plus much better looking than the Unicomp, which looks like it was transported directly from the 1980s. Which it basically was!