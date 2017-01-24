January 24, 2017

OBAMA ETHICS DIRECTOR WALTER SHAUB GETS BIPARTISAN CONDEMNATION FOR POLITICIZING THE OFFICE OF GOVERNMENT ETHICS. “During a closed-door meeting of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Shaub was heavily criticized for the dramatic politicization of his supposedly nonpartisan government agency. Chairman Jason Chaffetz led things off by blasting Shaub for his inappropriate tweets. . . . Congressman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) echoed Chairman Chaffetz when he censured Shaub’s actions too, going so far as calling them unprofessional.” I think President Trump should replace him with someone more ethical.