WE SHOULD EMULATE THEM: The U.K.’s Threat To Weaponize Tax Is No Bluff. “The U.K. government is threatening to give its post-Brexit economy a shot in the arm by reducing corporate taxes to become a sort of ‘Singapore-on-Thames,’ a tax haven on the perimeter of the European Union. EU officials are dismissive of the idea; but they may be whistling past a graveyard.”