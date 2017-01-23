January 23, 2017

THEY TOLD ME IF DONALD TRUMP WERE ELECTED PRESIDENT, MOBS OF THUGS WOULD IMPOVERISH MUSLIM IMMIGRANTS. AND THEY WERE RIGHT! Anti-Trump protesters ruin Muslim immigrant’s livelihood by torching limo. “Ashraf’s employee, Luis Villarroel, 58, was dropping a client off at their destination when things turned ugly. Protesters smashed doors and windows in the vicinity, but then turned their attention to Villarroel and the limo. People began pounding on the car and started throwing stones and bricks in his direction. The driver ended up going to the hospital for cuts on his hands and arms from glass being shattered by thrown projectiles.”

Apparently, they hate Hispanic immigrants, too.