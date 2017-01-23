January 23, 2017

I’M SO OLD, I CAN REMEMBER WHEN “JOURNALISTS” SERVED AS PARTY OPERATIVES FOR A PRESIDENT WHO ADVOCATED RADICAL CHANGE: Journalists Whine About “Tradition” After NY Post Gets First Question At Trump Press Briefing.

As Glenn predicted this morning, “Things will change:”

The press’s “insider” status — which it cherishes — is going to fade. (This is producing waves of status anxiety, as are many other Trump-induced institutional changes). And, having abandoned, quite openly, any pretense of objectivity and neutrality in the election, the press is going to be treated as an enemy by the Trump Administration until further notice.

So I guess love isn’t in the air anymore with the MSM — why, it’s like they’re Democrat party operatives with bylines or something.