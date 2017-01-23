January 23, 2017

CIVILITY FOR ME BUT NOT FOR THEE: NBC won’t comment on ‘SNL’ writer’s controversial Barron Trump tweet.

Katie Rich said Friday in a now-deleted tweet that Barron Trump “will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”

Rich was immediately faced with a slew of comments criticizing her for taking aim at the 10-year-old. She has since taken down her website and social media pages.

While a rep for “SNL” told us “NBC will not be commenting,” Rich’s name was not listed as a writer for the show’s latest episode which aired one day after Rich’s tweet. She has been a writer for “SNL” since 2013.