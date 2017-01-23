January 23, 2017

COURAGE! Dan Rather on Trump: ‘These are not normal times’

Rather wrote that the press, the public and the political leaders of both parties have “never seen anything like this before.”

He urged fellow journalists to demand follow-ups and satisfying answers rather than accept elected GOP officials’ non-answers.

“Facts and the truth are not partisan,” he said. “They are the bedrock of our democracy. And you are either with them, with us, with our Constitution, our history, and the future of our nation, or you are against it. Everyone must answer that question.”