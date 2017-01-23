January 23, 2017

THIS SOUNDS VERY 21ST CENTURY: “Neural Tourniquet” Zaps a Nerve to Stop Bleeding. “With the neural tourniquet, there’s no rope and no physical compression of the blood vessel. Instead, doctors press a handheld device against the skin (Czura won’t say exactly where, citing proprietary details) to stimulate the vagus nerve, which transmits information between the brain and the major organs. This nerve stimulation conveys a signal to the spleen, where platelets—cell-like structures in blood that form clots—receive their instructions. This signal causes nerve cells in the spleen to release a chemical that ‘primes’ the platelets, prepping them to clot when they encounter a wound anywhere in the body.”

Well, since I don’t have a spleen, I say nuts to this invention.