January 22, 2017

NOT A SINGLE ONE OF THEM WOULD HAVE FILED SUIT OVER THE CLINTON FOUNDATION: An elite group of lawyers and lawprofs is suing President Trump for violating the Emoluments Clause. Quoth lawprof Ann Althouse: “Quite apart from the substantive merits of the claim, it’s hard to see how there are plaintiffs with standing to sue. How does the money paid in rent and hotel bills to the Trump organization cause concrete and particularized injury to anyone? You could say we are all injured by the possibility that commercial activities could influence the President’s decisions, but that’s the sort of generalized grievance that isn’t enough.”