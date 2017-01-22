January 22, 2017

SO THIS IS A LEAK, PRESUMABLY WITH AN AGENDA. BUT IT’S PAST TENSE, WHICH SUGGESTS THAT THEY “INVESTIGATED” BUT DIDN’T FIND ANYTHING. Counterintelligence agents have investigated communications by President Trump’s national security adviser, including phone calls to Russian ambassador in late December. And this isn’t exactly a gripping story: “It isn’t clear when the counterintelligence inquiry began, whether it produced any incriminating evidence or if it is continuing.”

Maybe there’s some actual news out there somewhere, but it’s not here. If there’s a serious investigation, this leak is unprofessional. And if there’s not a serious investigation, this leak is unprofessional.