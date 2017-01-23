January 23, 2017

I THINK THE DEMOCRATS WILL SOON BE REGRETTING HARRY REID’S CROSSING THE NUCLEAR THRESHOLD: McConnell won’t rule out nuclear option for Supreme Court nominee. “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Sunday refused to rule out the possibility of invoking the so-called “nuclear option” when confirming the next Supreme Court justice, answering repeated inquiries by expressing confidence on Sunday that President Trump’s nominee will get confirmed. The nuclear option would allow Senate Republicans to confirm the Supreme Court nominee with a simple majority and not the 60-vote supermajority required under current Senate rules.”

The thing about longstanding traditions is, once you break them they’re not longstanding traditions any more, and they’re gone as constraints.