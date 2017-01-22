January 22, 2017

WHY NOT? IT’S BEEN VERY SUCCESSFUL IN THE U.S. AND BRITAIN, AND THE EUROPEAN MEDIA SCENE IS EVEN MORE STAGNANT: Breitbart to open bureaus in Berlin and Paris.

Right-wing website Breitbart News is opening up shop in Berlin and Paris, according to an Axios report.

The move could broaden the website’s political reach at a time of growing nationalist sentiment in Europe and the U.S.

In Germany, Breitbart will seek to criticize Chancellor Angela Merkel’s open borders policy and its role in admitting refugees into Europe, according to Axios.

And in France, the controversial news organization will throw its support behind nationalist presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, according to the report.

Breitbart already has a bureau in London, using the installation to promote and support the Brexit movement last year.