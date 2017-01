“CONGRATULATIONS, MR. PRESIDENT.” And it’s done. A surprisingly good and somber ceremony, with a real 19th-Century flair, from the second verse of America the Beautiful (“and crown thy soul with self-control, thy liberty in law”) to even Schumer’s reading of a letter from a heroic (Republican?) Civil War soldier.

Note that Trump’s supporters didn’t boo Obama, as Obama’s booed Bush 8 years ago.