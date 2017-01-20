January 20, 2017

TAXPROF PAUL CARON: The IRS Scandal, Day 1352: The End Of My Daily Coverage. “With Donald Trump’s inauguration, I am ending my daily coverage as the scandal again has gone mostly quiet. I will continue to sporadically blog the scandal when there is news about it (indeed, I have a post in the queue for tomorrow). But I will no longer provide coverage each day.”

There hasn’t been sufficient accountability for the IRS’s gross misbehavior here, but I think that Caron has done a tremendous service by keeping the issue alive for so long. I remain deeply disappointed at how many of his fellow tax professors criticized him for doing so, because they didn’t want Obama and the Democrats to look bad.