January 20, 2017

TAXPROF PAUL CARON: The IRS Scandal, Day 1352: The End Of My Daily Coverage. “With Donald Trump’s inauguration, I am ending my daily coverage as the scandal again has gone mostly quiet. I will continue to sporadically blog the scandal when there is news about it (indeed, I have a post in the queue for tomorrow). But I will no longer provide coverage each day.”

There hasn’t been sufficient accountability for the IRS’s gross misbehavior here, but I think that Caron has done a tremendous service by keeping the issue alive for so long. I remain deeply disappointed at how many of his fellow tax professors criticized him for doing so, because they didn’t want Obama and the Democrats to look bad.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:54 am