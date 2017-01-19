January 19, 2017

THE GORE EFFECT LIVES!

Park City is bracing for a slew of snow at Sundance Film Festival.The festival locale sank to below-freezing temperatures ahead of Thursday’s opening-night film An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, Al Gore’s climate-change follow-up to 2006’s An Inconvenient Truth.

Sporadic snowfall is expected throughout the duration of the fest, while temperatures may dip as low as 11 degrees Fahrenheit during the Utah event’s first few days, according to the National Weather Service.