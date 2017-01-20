January 20, 2017

YEAH, WE’RE LIVING THIS IN MY FAMILY RIGHT NOW: Who Will Care for the Caregivers? My Dad’s in hospice, Helen’s mom is being rehabbed from a fall, Helen spent two days at UT Hospital for neurological tests (everything fine, thankfully) and, well, I’m overfamiliar with the local healthcare infrastructure. And all of these places basically assume you’ll have a knowledgeable family member to run interference around the clock. And even with a big, extended family many of whom have flexible jobs, it’s hard. But who else can do that, and will know enough and care enough to do it well?