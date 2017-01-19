January 19, 2017
BACKTRACK: Perry regrets saying he would abolish Energy Department.
“My past statements made over five years ago about abolishing the Department of Energy do not reflect my current thinking,” Perry said at his confirmation hearing Thursday to be secretary of Energy.
“In fact, after being briefed on so many of the vital functions of the Department of Energy, I regret recommending its elimination.”
It would have been better if he’d have stuck to his guns, if only to keep the Fear of God flowing through an entire cabinet-level department.