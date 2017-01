WELL, THE TITLES WERE A REAL TURNOFF: Obama Administration Has Written 275 Briefing Papers For Trump Administration, Not Sure How Many Have Been Read.

Partial List:

How We Lost Iraq

How We Lost to ISIS

How We Lost to Iran

How We Lost The Philippines

How We Lost Syria

How We Lost Crimea

How We Lost Control of the Internet

How We Lost the OPM Data

Well, you get the idea.