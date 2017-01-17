January 17, 2017

EMPHASIS ON THE “FAKE” AND “CORRUPT.” How Fake Outrage Fuels the Corrupt Center Left. “In spite of the fact that this behavior lost them the White House and both houses of Congress, the center left of the Democratic Party continues to rely on manufactured outrage based on misleading claims in order to distract the public from its corruption and rally support from its base. During the 2016 election, whenever there was an opportunity to create an outrage campaign based on an isolated event, the center left exploited it regardless of the facts.”