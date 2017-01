WHY ARE DEMOCRATS SO VIOLENT AND UN-AMERICAN? Unprecedented threats drive Secret Service inauguration security. I’m so old, I can remember when accepting election results was the sine qua non of citizenship.

Is anybody keeping track of Robert Creamer, Jan Schakowsky’s (D-IL) husband, who ginned up violence at Trump rallies on behalf of Hillary’s campaign? Because what’s going on now isn’t some sort of spontaneous upwelling. It’s organized, which means that there are organizers.