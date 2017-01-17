January 17, 2017

INAUGURATION: Day 1 of Trump: A hard-changing 24 hours is forecast.

For the first two hours after President-elect Trump takes the oath of office on Jan. 20, he will toast his inauguration with a lavish lunch and celebratory parade down Pennsylvania Avenue. But President Trump will probably fill the rest of his first 24 hours in office beginning to demolish his predecessor’s legacy, which he has promised to reverse almost completely once he is sworn in on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Trump has already signaled that Day One of his presidency will be activistic in its agenda and energetic in its execution. The president-elect has cut short the time he will spend watching the customary parade and pared down the number of inaugural balls he will attend with his wife, Melania, who will then be first lady.

His transition team says that while Trump is happy to observe many of the historic traditions surrounding presidential inaugurations, he also wants a rapid start on his promise to “Make America Great Again.”