January 16, 2017

MISSING NO MORE: FBI arrests wife of Orlando nightclub killer Omar Mateen.

The charges against his wife, Noor Salman, included aiding and abetting his attempts to support ISIS, as well as obstruction of justice.

FBI agents from the bureau’s San Francisco field office picked up Salman outside her home in Rodeo, Calif., law enforcement sources said.

Salman is set to make her initial appearance in federal court Tuesday in San Francisco. She had moved to Contra Costa County after the shooting.

The charges were filed in the Middle District of Florida – the jurisdiction in which the nightclub massacre took place. Following her initial appearance, the plan is to fly Salman back to the Middle District of Florida where she will continue through the judicial process.