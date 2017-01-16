January 16, 2017

REMINDER TO THE LEFT: INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHERS AND THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE ARE COLD WAR-ERA SATIRE, NOT HOW-TO GUIDES. Politico Describes How Donald Trump Inhabited Body of Hillary Aide:

Help! Donald Trump has taken over my body and he won’t get out!

Politico reporter Annie Karni wrote an inadvertently hilarious story about how a Hillary aide worked so intently to acquire the personality of Donald Trump as part of debate prep that now the President-elect is still lingering inside his soul to the extent that he can channel him.

The extreme lengths to which Philippe Reines went to become Donald Trump is the stuff of which comedy movies are made. In fact, Reines could not only write the script from first hand experience but he could also conjure up his inner Donald Trump to negotiate the movie deal. Even the title of the Politico article could also serve as the movie title, The Man Who Became Donald Trump: