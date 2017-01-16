January 16, 2017

MAD AS HELL: “If you want to understand why Trump won the recent US presidential election, you can’t overlook the economic data. If you do, his victory may look mighty confusing, alarming even. But once you understand the degree to which the average US family and the entire Gen-X and Millennial generations are being completely hosed economically, everything starts to take shape. As most struggling Americans can tell you, real household income has gone nowhere for more than 20 years.”

The Obama era was great for the One Percenters.