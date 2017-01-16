January 16, 2017

CHANGE: Rand Paul previews ObamaCare replacement plan focusing on lower cost policies.

Paul suggested Sunday that the replacement plan will include more low-cost insurance plans

“One of the key reforms that we will do is, we’re going to legalize the sale of inexpensive insurance,” he told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “That means getting rid of the ObamaCare mandates on what you can buy.”

Paul last week announced some of the early details of the plan on Fox News’ “Special Report” with Bret Baier.

Paul said his plan borrows from previous GOP replacement plans and appears to have consensus among congressional Republicans.

“The ideas that we’ve taken for the replacement bill come from other Republicans’ bills,” he told Fox.

Paul said Sunday the plan also will include health saving accounts and tax credits to help customers save money.