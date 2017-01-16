January 16, 2017
LEFTIST PUNDIT CHARLES PIERCE: CONSERVATISM FORCES SMART REPUBLICANS TO SAY ‘NUTTY STUFF:’
Esquire’s Charles Pierce readily concedes that Ben Carson (“an elite neurosurgeon”) and Mike Pompeo (“graduated at the top of his class at West Point”) are smart guys. In a way, though, they’re also tragic figures, he suggests, since they’ve “had to tailor their politics and their public personae to cater to the anti-rational, theocratic, anti-intellectual Id of modern conservatism…This means that both Carson and Pompeo have long histories of saying and writing things that sound like transmissions coming through their molars from Planet X.”
