January 16, 2017

HEH: Trump Team May Move Press Briefing Room Out of White House: Reince Priebus.

President-elect Donald Trump’s team is considering moving the press briefing room out of the White House West Wing, according to incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

When asked about an Esquire magazine report that the incoming Trump administration plans to move the press room out of the White House’s West Wing to the Old Executive Office Building next door, Priebus told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on “This Week”, “The one thing that we discussed was whether or not we want to do conferences in the [Executive Office Building].”

“Which, by the way, is the White House,” Priebus added. “So no one is moving out of the White House. That is the White House, where you can fit four times the amount of people in the press conference, allowing more press, more press coverage from all over the country to have those press conferences. That’s what we’re talking about.”