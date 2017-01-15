January 15, 2017

NO, BUT THE REST OF US SHOULD KEEP POINTING IT OUT: Sharpton Can’t Admit Tawana Brawley Hoax. “Brawley claimed she was kidnapped and gang-raped by white men, including a police officer and local prosecutor, in 1987. The story became a national sensation and was a career-maker for Sharpton, who was largely unknown at the time. But after a long investigation revealed Brawley’s claims to be false, it was dropped. Brawley finally began making defamation payments in August for her false accusations in the case, but Sharpton would still admit no fault Tuesday for his controversial involvement.”