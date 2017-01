QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED: What If China’s Money Stream Stops Flowing to Hollywood?

Movies might suck less, for one thing, since their plots and dialogue are often dumbed for foreign consumption — not to mention censored as well to placate the Chinese government. Or as even urban haute bourgeois* left Vanity Fair asked in August, “Did You Catch All the Ways Hollywood Pandered to China This Year?”

(Via Blazing Cat Fur.)

* Classical reference.